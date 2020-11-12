STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro to give real-time information on waiting period at stations

The initiative was taken to help commuters plan their journey effectively to avoid long queues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 12th November 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro resumes services on Red Line in Ghaziabad on Thursday.

The information will be provided in case the waiting time goes beyond 20 minutes. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the first time, the DMRC will provide on social media real-time average waiting duration at a few busy stations during morning and evening peak hours to control long queues at the entry and exit points. 

The information will be provided in case the waiting time goes beyond 20 minutes.

The initiative was taken to help commuters plan their journey effectively to avoid long queues amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“In a first, the Delhi Metro will provide real-time average waiting time at selected busy stations during morning and evening peak hours, in case the waiting time goes beyond 20 minutes,” the DMRC said in a statement.

Starting November 12, the official social media pages, handles of the DMRC will post updates on the average waiting time at ten stations during peak hours in the morning (8.30 am to 10.30 am) and evening (5.30 pm to 7.30 pm). 

The stations covered under this initiative are — Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazaar, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Huda City Centre, Lal Quila, Barakhamba Road, JLN Stadium and Saket.

“Currently, commuters are being permitted into stations only after adhering to prescribed Covid-19 norms. The number of passengers in trains has also been restricted to ensure social distancing. The DMRC has advised commuters to keep at least 15-20 minutes extra time for their travel owing to new protocols which were implemented after the Metro resumed its services,” Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications at the DMRC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 DMRC AAP Delhi Metro
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp