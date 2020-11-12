Delhi Metro to give real-time information on waiting period at stations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the first time, the DMRC will provide on social media real-time average waiting duration at a few busy stations during morning and evening peak hours to control long queues at the entry and exit points.

The information will be provided in case the waiting time goes beyond 20 minutes.

The initiative was taken to help commuters plan their journey effectively to avoid long queues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In a first, the Delhi Metro will provide real-time average waiting time at selected busy stations during morning and evening peak hours, in case the waiting time goes beyond 20 minutes,” the DMRC said in a statement.

Starting November 12, the official social media pages, handles of the DMRC will post updates on the average waiting time at ten stations during peak hours in the morning (8.30 am to 10.30 am) and evening (5.30 pm to 7.30 pm).

The stations covered under this initiative are — Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazaar, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Huda City Centre, Lal Quila, Barakhamba Road, JLN Stadium and Saket.

“Currently, commuters are being permitted into stations only after adhering to prescribed Covid-19 norms. The number of passengers in trains has also been restricted to ensure social distancing. The DMRC has advised commuters to keep at least 15-20 minutes extra time for their travel owing to new protocols which were implemented after the Metro resumed its services,” Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications at the DMRC.