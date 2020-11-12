Delhi records over 8,000 COVID-19 cases for first time, 4.59 lakh cases in capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Covid surge touched a new high of 8,593 new cases, the highest for a day since the outbreak of the pandemic, with an all-time high positivity rate of 13.40 per cent in Delhi on Wednesday. Delhi has 4,59,975 Covid cases while the toll swelled to 7,228 with 85 fatalities in the last 24 hours.



The national capital has been recording more than 6,000 daily cases for the last nine days. The previous highest of 7,830 cases was recorded on November 10.

In October, the VK Paul Committee had warned that the national capital could see surge in cases ranging between 10,000 and 15,000 per day in the festive season. Worsening the situation is severe air quality in the city, mainly due to crop burning in Punjab and Haryana. Earlier in the day, the High Court pulled up the AAP government for relaxing norms for public movement and gatherings despite the Covid surge.

With the coronavirus cases shooting up relentlessly, CM Arvind Kejriwal has written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan requesting him to augment beds including intensive care units (ICUs) and provide adequate staff in government run hospitals for patients suffering from Covid. Kejriwal wrote on November 7 seeking at least 1,092 additional beds including 300 ICU beds with manpower.

The CM, in the communique, further stated that augmentation of beds is required to restrict mortality rate in the national capital. According to Kejriwal’s letter, a panel has projected 15,000 cases per day in the ongoing third surge in the upcoming weeks due to rising air pollution, festive and wedding season in the city.

Augmenting health infrastructure

Delhi has 15,713 beds, including ICU and non-ICU beds, for treating Covid patients. The shortfall of around 4,900 beds will have to be met by augmenting central and state capacities, Kejriwal wrote.