STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records over 8,000 COVID-19 cases for first time, 4.59 lakh cases in capital

The national capital has been recording more than 6,000 daily cases for the last nine days. The previous highest of 7,830 cases was recorded on November 10.

Published: 12th November 2020 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi despite rising cases. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Covid surge touched a new high of 8,593 new cases, the highest for a day since the outbreak of the pandemic, with an all-time high positivity rate of 13.40 per cent in Delhi on Wednesday. Delhi has 4,59,975 Covid cases while the toll swelled to 7,228 with 85 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The national capital has been recording more than 6,000 daily cases for the last nine days. The previous highest of 7,830 cases was recorded on November 10.

In October, the VK Paul Committee had warned that the national capital could see surge in cases ranging between 10,000 and 15,000 per day in the festive season. Worsening the situation is severe air quality in the city, mainly due to crop burning in Punjab and Haryana. Earlier in the day, the High Court pulled up the AAP government for relaxing norms for public movement and gatherings despite the Covid surge.

With the coronavirus cases shooting up relentlessly, CM Arvind Kejriwal has written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan requesting him to augment beds including intensive care units (ICUs) and provide adequate staff in government run hospitals for patients suffering from Covid. Kejriwal wrote on November 7 seeking at least 1,092 additional beds including 300 ICU beds with manpower.

The CM, in the communique, further stated that augmentation of beds is required to restrict mortality rate in the national capital. According to Kejriwal’s letter, a panel has projected 15,000 cases per day in the ongoing third surge in the upcoming weeks due to rising air pollution, festive and wedding season in the city.

Augmenting health infrastructure 

Delhi has 15,713 beds, including ICU and non-ICU beds, for treating Covid patients. The shortfall of around 4,900 beds will have to be met by augmenting central and state capacities, Kejriwal wrote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 in Delhi
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp