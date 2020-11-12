STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health Minister Satyendar Jain introduces battery-operated 'Moksha mask'

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain introduced the ‘Moksha mask’ — an innovative battery-operated ‘Made in India mask’, according to an official statement.

Published: 12th November 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Water Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with heads of two city government hospitals and introduced an innovative battery-operated mask.

The virtual meeting was held with Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and B N Sherwal, Medical Director of Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, in the presence of many other senior doctors of the two dedicated coronavirus facilities. 

"The mask has two fans with N95 filters - one for inhalation and the other for exhalation - making it easier for the user to breathe," Jain was quoted as saying in the statement.

“The mask has two fans with N95 filters - one for inhalation and the other for exhalation - making it easier for the user to breathe,” Jain was quoted as saying in the statement.

He requested the doctors to try out this innovative mask and give him their feedback, organisers said. 

The makers of Moksha mask claimed that “the N95 filter on the inhalation side prevents pollutants and pathogens from entering and another N95 filter used on the exhalation side prevents an asymptomatic or affected person from spreading the disease”.

(With PTI inputs)

