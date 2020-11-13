AAP launches new app for COVID-19 patients to access e-vehicle service

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday launched a mobile app that will allow people to access a free e-vehicle service dedicated for transportation of Covid-19 patients who are not critical. The app, launched in collaboration with EVERA will use Electric Vehicles as an ambulance to transfer non-critical pateints to health care facilities within Delhi free of cost.

Patients can download the app through the link which will be sent through SMS and QR code to every tested Covid positive patient in Delhi. Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “We are launching the Jeevan Seva app today to facilitate Delhi citizens in home isolation in case of need. From health check-ups, ambulance requirements to admission in hospitals, health amenities are now just a click away”



“With this app, you will get access to an e-vehicle which will provide free pick-up and drop services. Each vehicle will be properly sanitised after every ride,” he was quoted as saying in the health department statement. The drivers will get all the information through their app.

They will reach the patient sooner as the pickup location is automatically captured by the app. The availability of real time GPS tracking will make the monitoring smoother. Dedicated supervisors will be monitoring the situation round the clock. The number of people in home isolation increased to 24,435 on Wednesday from 24,178 the previous day.

The app will add efficiency to Delhi’s Emergency Commute Services enabling ambulances to be more available to cater to serious requests in time. Meanwhile, at another event, Jain said, “I believe Ayurveda is a way of living. It’s not just a medical system. It’s a holistic system in all its manifestations, which provides solutions ranging from medicine, food, t o thoughts.” In today’s time, the importance of Ayurveda has become manifold.

Allopathy gives temporary relief. Ayurveda provides permanent relief from the disease, the Delhi health minister said. He was speaking at an event held to mark the National Ayurveda Day, which was organised by Indian System of Medicine (ISM) Doctor Cell Delhi, a physician organisation of Ayurvedic and Unani systems of medicine.