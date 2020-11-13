STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days: CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal also said that pollution is the "biggest" reason behind the spike in coronavirus cases in the city.

Published: 13th November 2020 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressed concern over the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital and said that the spread will be under control in seven to ten days as his government is considering initiating several steps next week. 

​“Covid-19 cases have been increasing for the last few days. I am also concerned about it. We have been taking all appropriate measures to control it. We are considering taking more steps next week. I think the situation should come under control in seven to 10 days and the cases should start decreasing,” he said at a press conference.

As per the daily health bulletin by the state government, Delhi on Friday recorded 7802 fresh cases with a positivity rate at 13.80 percent, and 91 deaths. On Thursday the national capital had recorded 104 more fatalities the highest in over five months, pushed the death toll to 7,332, authorities said. Coronavirus cases in Delhi have registered a sudden spike since October 28 when the daily infection breached the 5,000- mark for the first time.

The National Centre for Disease Control in a report drafted recently had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 per day taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings. Holding pollution as the ‘biggest reason’ behind the spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the chief minister said the situation was under control in the city till October 20.

The chief minister said the entire north India reels under the adverse effect of stubble burning in October and November every year. As many as 976 deaths have been recorded in the city in 16 days, with experts attributing it to a sudden surge in cases, deteriorating air quality, laxity by people in adhering to safety norms, among other factors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal COVID-19 COVID 19 in Delhi
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp