COVID-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days: CM Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressed concern over the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital and said that the spread will be under control in seven to ten days as his government is considering initiating several steps next week.

​“Covid-19 cases have been increasing for the last few days. I am also concerned about it. We have been taking all appropriate measures to control it. We are considering taking more steps next week. I think the situation should come under control in seven to 10 days and the cases should start decreasing,” he said at a press conference.

As per the daily health bulletin by the state government, Delhi on Friday recorded 7802 fresh cases with a positivity rate at 13.80 percent, and 91 deaths. On Thursday the national capital had recorded 104 more fatalities the highest in over five months, pushed the death toll to 7,332, authorities said. Coronavirus cases in Delhi have registered a sudden spike since October 28 when the daily infection breached the 5,000- mark for the first time.

The National Centre for Disease Control in a report drafted recently had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 per day taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings. Holding pollution as the ‘biggest reason’ behind the spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the chief minister said the situation was under control in the city till October 20.

The chief minister said the entire north India reels under the adverse effect of stubble burning in October and November every year. As many as 976 deaths have been recorded in the city in 16 days, with experts attributing it to a sudden surge in cases, deteriorating air quality, laxity by people in adhering to safety norms, among other factors.