STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Fresh onset of western disturbance likely to  improve Delhi’s air quality

V K Soni, the head of the IM D’s environmental research centre, said calm winds and firecrackers emissions may push the air quality to the “severe” zone on Diwali night.

Published: 13th November 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

AQI

Delhi AQI is expected to improve in coming days. (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A fresh western disturbance is likely to increase the wind speed and improve the air quality in Delhi-NCR post-Diwali, according to the India Meteorological Department. Light rain is likely on Sunday under the influence of a western disturbance.

It is still to be seen if it is enough to wash away pollutants, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre said.

“However, Delhi-NCR’s air quality is likely to improve post-Diwali due to an increase in wind speed. On Sunday, the maximum wind speed is expected to be around 12 to 15 kilometres per hour,” he said. V K Soni, the head of the IM D’s environmental research centre, said calm winds and firecrackers emissions may push the air quality to the “severe” zone on Diwali night.

The wind speed is expected to pick up thereafter and the wind direction will be eastsouth easterly, he said. There will be a significant improvement in air quality by November 16, Soni said.

The IMD said the western disturbance will trigger “scattered to fairly widespread” precipitation over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh; and isolated rainfall over Uttarakhand and the plains of northwest India on November 15 and 16.

The minimum temperature is expected to increase in northwest India by two to three degrees Celsius in the next few days. The mercury will dip after the western disturbance withdraws from the region.

Rain expected

Light rain is likely on Sunday under the influence of a disturbance. It is to be seen if it is enough to wash away pollutants, Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional forecasting centre said on Thursday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi AQI Delhi Pollution
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp