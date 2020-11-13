Retired school principal held for looting job aspirants

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A retired Delhi government school principal has been arrested for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 18 lakh on the pretext of getting her a teaching job, police said on Thursday. The accused, Aditya Shanker Vats, is currently the manager of a private school in Khureji, they said.

A Pooth-Kalan resident, Jyoti, filed a complaint against Vats, a retired principal of Sarvodya Bal Vidyalya in Shakarpur, regarding cheating of Rs 18 lakh on the pretext of getting her a teaching job in a government school.

​The accused had told the complainant that he had very good relations with senior-level officials of central and state governments, a senior police officer said.

In order to evade his arrest, Vats had left his permanent house in Shakarpur and started living in Ghaziabad. He also changed his phone number, the police said.

‘On Tuesday, a tip-off was received that Vats was living in Ghaziabad after leaving his permanent residence at Shakarpur, Delhi. It was also revealed that a non-bailable warrant issued against him,” DCP (Crime) said.