Cops deployed at Delhi markets for crackers-free Diwali

Delhi Police flying squads to crack down on violators, ensure social distancing is maintained, people wear masks

Published: 14th November 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Illuminated Yusuf Sarai market ahead of Diwali.

Illuminated Yusuf Sarai market ahead of Diwali. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From deploying pickets, forming flying squads and putting up posters to making announcements to create awareness among people, the Delhi Police is taking several measures to implement the ban on sale and use of firecrackers in the city this Diwali.

Earlier this week, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the NCR from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight. 

The Delhi Police is also taking initiatives to ensure people follow Covid-19 guidelines such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing norms.

Anil Mittal, additional PRO (Delhi Police), said the focus has been on checking illegal sale and bursting of firecrackers and making sure that the festivities remain peaceful and harmonious. Special teams and flying squads have been formed at the police station and district levels respectively to ensure regular checking. 

“Pickets have been placed at markets and places with high footfall to sensitise the public about wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Public address systems and banners are also being used. ‘Machaans’ have been set up at vantage points to check movements of suspicious and mischievous persons,” he said. 

The officer said market welfare associations have been roped in to regulate the movement of traffic and shoppers. Metal detectors have been installed at strategic locations in markets.

PCR, Prakhar and Quick Reaction Team vans have been directed to work in tandem for effective handling of any law and order situation. Elaborate arrangements have been put in place in areas such as Lajpat Nagar, Nehru Place and other markets. 

At Lajpat Nagar, one of the most busiest markets, extra force have been deployed along with volunteers to ensure social distancing is maintained, DCP (Southeast) R P Meena said.

BJP MPs get potatoes as Diwali gift

Leaders and workers of Delhi Mahila Congress led by its chief Amrita Dhawan met BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari’and Gautam Gambhir on Friday and presented them potatoes, onions and tomatoes as Diwali gift, while urging them to help homemakers who were struggling with the rise in prices of essential commodities. 

The delegation also handed over a memorandum to Tiwari and Gambhir, urging the Modi government to control inflation and prices to bring vegetables and other items within the reach of the common man.

