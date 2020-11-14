STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi’s AQI might slip to 'severe' category again post Diwali

As per officials from the IMD, Delhi’s air quality can get worse if there are additional emissions from firecrackers and traffic.

Published: 14th November 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

AQI

The government’s weather agency had earlier stated that AQI will improve after Diwali. (File Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ahead of Diwali, the air quality in the national capital on Friday showed signs of improvement as the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the ‘very poor’ category. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that after the festival, the air quality might again slip into ‘severe’ category.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Delhi, will also conduct ambient air quality monitoring 15 days continuously in the following three locations for the dif ferent parameters — Pitampura (PM10,SO2, NOX,PM2.5, Metals in PM10 = (Pb, Ni, As), Janakpuri (Metals in PM2.5 = ( Al,Ba & Fe )) and ITO.

As per officials from the IMD, Delhi’s air quality can get worse if there are additional emissions from firecrackers and traffic. The government’s weather agency had earlier stated that AQI will improve after Diwali as there are chances of drizzle and rain on November 15.

The AQI stayed in ‘very poor’ category at 379 in Anand Vihar at 8 am, 319 in Mathura Road, 363 in Bawana, 343 in Patparganj, 369 in Wazirpur, 481 in ITO, and 316 in RK Puram. Air pollution in these areas were found to be in the ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ category.

In a bid to prevent the novel coronavirus pandemic from worsening owing to poor air quality, the National Green Tribunal imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the NCR from midnight of 9 November till 30 November midnight.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi AQI Delhi Pollution
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp