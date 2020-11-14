Penny wise and not pound foolish

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

After the RBI, in its first ever published ‘nowcast’ report, announced that India has technically entered recession, Rajkumari Sharma Tankha spoke to a few people on how they have planned their household

expenses to tide through these difficult times.

SK JAIN, CONVENOR, CONFEDERATION OF ALL INDIA TRADER, DELHI NCR

I have become very frugal, not just in spending but even when it comes to eating. I am spending only on basic necessities. As of now, it is just locally-grown fruits and vegetables, no exotic ones. Since March, we have been living on savings, and the way things appear, I don’t think the market will pick up till at least March 2021. We have to live this way for the next four-five months. I just hope and pray we bounce back

in the next financial year.

PRASHANT KUMAR, DIRECTOR & CEO, INCL GROUP OF COMPANIES

The last six months has been a ‘riches to rags’ story. Millions who had their feet on the accelerator have been pushed off the bandwagon. Everyone is worried on how to keep the pot boiling. And thus, the ageold advice “Save for the rainy day” comes into play, as I don’t think it has ‘rained’ like this ever before. Since no one knows how long we’ll have to wait till the economy bounces back, we need to get ready to take some strict measures and make savings a permanent habit. From noting your expenses to setting budgets, from finding ways to cut the spending to setting savings goals. Life without luxuries may seem colourless and this phase may be tediously long, but it will end one day. Till the sky gets clear, I am reining on my wishhorse.

RAJESH SINGLA, FOUNDER, WOODPECKER PRINTS

In this pandemic, we have increased our savings by finding our additional sources of income. We have reduced our expenses to the bare minimum, and are not purchasing anything new. Many people I notice have gone on vacations or are travelling to hills and having staycations, but it’s no such thing for us. We are trying our best to manage our expenses in the most effective and efficient manner to cope up with this crisis like spending just on basic food items and other necessities. There is no online shopping or eating out.

PAWAN SHARMA, CHIEF PATRON, RWA, SECTOR 34, NOIDA

The common man doesn’t understand about GDP or economic recession but making ends meet is a daily battle. Prices of groceries, fruits and vegetables have gone through the roof. Diwali is the biggest festival for me, but I am unable to buy gifts and goodies even for my family, let alone relatives and friends. All thoughts are on to minimise expenses so that we don’t face a cash crunch a few months down the line. Like most people, I am only spending 50 per cent of my salary, and saving the rest for the future.