STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Penny wise and not pound foolish

The common man doesn’t understand about GDP or economic recession but making ends meet is a daily battle.

Published: 14th November 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Diwali

In this pandemic, we have increased our savings by finding our additional sources of income. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

After the RBI, in its first ever published ‘nowcast’ report, announced that India has technically entered recession, Rajkumari Sharma Tankha spoke to a few people on how they have planned their household
expenses to tide through these difficult times.

SK JAIN, CONVENOR, CONFEDERATION OF ALL INDIA TRADER, DELHI NCR
I have become very frugal, not just in spending but even when it comes to eating. I am spending only on basic necessities. As of now, it is just locally-grown fruits and vegetables, no exotic ones. Since March, we have been living on savings, and the way things appear, I don’t think the market will pick up till at least March 2021. We have to live this way for the next four-five months. I just hope and pray we bounce back
in the next financial year.

PRASHANT KUMAR, DIRECTOR & CEO, INCL GROUP OF COMPANIES
The last six months has been a ‘riches to rags’ story. Millions who had their feet on the accelerator have been pushed off the bandwagon. Everyone is worried on how to keep the pot boiling. And thus, the ageold advice “Save for the rainy day” comes into play, as I don’t think it has ‘rained’ like this ever before. Since no one knows how long we’ll have to wait till the economy bounces back, we need to get ready to take some strict measures and make savings a permanent habit. From noting your expenses to setting budgets, from finding ways to cut the spending to setting savings goals. Life without luxuries may seem colourless and this phase may be tediously long, but it will end one day. Till the sky gets clear, I am reining on my wishhorse.

RAJESH SINGLA, FOUNDER, WOODPECKER PRINTS
In this pandemic, we have increased our savings by finding our additional sources of income. We have reduced our expenses to the bare minimum, and are not purchasing anything new. Many people I notice have gone on vacations or are travelling to hills and having staycations, but it’s no such thing for us. We are trying our best to manage our expenses in the most effective and efficient manner to cope up with this crisis like spending just on basic food items and other necessities. There is no online shopping or eating out.

PAWAN SHARMA, CHIEF PATRON, RWA, SECTOR 34, NOIDA
The common man doesn’t understand about GDP or economic recession but making ends meet is a daily battle. Prices of groceries, fruits and vegetables have gone through the roof. Diwali is the biggest festival for me, but I am unable to buy gifts and goodies even for my family, let alone relatives and friends. All thoughts are on to minimise expenses so that we don’t face a cash crunch a few months down the line. Like most people, I am only spending 50 per cent of my salary, and saving the rest for the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GDP
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp