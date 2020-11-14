Screening of diabetes after 30 should be made 'compulsory'

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Diabetes, which is mostly a silent disease, needs to be detected earlier among people to prevent further complications, and for that, screening of diabetes should begin after the age of 30, said Nikhil Tandon, a Padma Shri awardee and endocrinologist at the AIIMS-Delhi, adding that the government should make it compulsory.

On the occassion of World Diabetes Day on Friday, Tandon said periodic screening should be done for diabetes as the disease can cause complication in a proportion of people.

“Diabetes is known to people mostly when one gets detected only when they get diagnosed with other health complications. People need to be aware of symptoms and get screening done periodically. Also, people need to be careful once gets diagnosed with diabetes. First is diet, second is physical activities. And if these two are not sufficient, then the patient must check his cholesterol level. And annual assessment if there is any other complications,” Tandon said.

Speaking on the current situation, the endocrinologist the people who are diabetic may develop more complications if tested Covid-19.

“If one catches Covid-19 and has uncontrolled diabetic level, the person may land up in a serious trouble,” he said.

A new study by the ICMR shows that one in every four individuals under 25 years of age has shown high sugar levels.

​“Nowadays, it is seen that even teenagers are diagnosed with Type II diabetes. It is mainly either hereditary or because of their less outdoor activities,” he said.