60-year-old man strangulated to death by son in Delhi

According to the police, the man was strangled to death by his 24-year-old son Avdesh with a help of 'dupatta' following a fight between them.

Published: 15th November 2020 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 60-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his son following a fight between them, police said on Sunday.

The deceased Dilip, a resident of Om Vihar, worked as a vegetable vendor, they said.

Police said the incident took place on Saturday afternoon in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area on Diwali.

According to the police, the man was strangled to death by his 24-year-old son Avdesh with a help of 'dupatta' following a fight between them.

It is suspected that Avdesh was upset with his father as he suspected that he was having an illicit relationship with his wife.

Police, however, said, the matter is still under investigation.

After killing his father, he fled from the house but was nabbed from the vicinity soon, a senior police officer said.

The officer said the deceased's younger son Ankit, who was somewhere else during the incident, returned home and informed the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said "We have registered a case of murder and have arrested the accused. The motive behind the crime is still under investigation."

Ankit is also being questioned since he was aware about the family affairs.

The accused worked as a labourer but was presently unemployed, the police said.

