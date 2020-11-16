Air Quality Index 'severe' in Delhi as crackers ban goes up in smoke

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital was once again engulfed in a thick blanket of thick smog on Sunday — with rampant violation of the firecracker ban across the National Capital Region (NCR) contributing to the toxic air — before rain brought some relief late afternoon.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) dipped to the ‘severe’ category and was recorded between 445 and 490 at different locations across the city.

In fact, with people brazenly flouting the blanket ban imposed on sale as well as the use of crackers, the air quality dipped to severe on Saturday evening itself across many places with the smell of smoke filling up the air.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in a special report, said almost all pollutants reported higher values on Diwali day this year as compared to 2019.

The evening rainfall in several parts of the city as predicted by weather experts, however, is expected to bring some relief from the toxic air.

The Delhi Police said it received more than 2,000 PCR calls from people on Diwali night complaining about the bursting of crackers.

They further said that over 1,314.42 kilograms of crackers were seized from various parts of the city. According to the police, around 850 people were arrested for bursting crackers.

The police said 1,206 cases including, ‘kalandras’ (formal notices), were registered in connection with the sale and use of firecrackers on Diwali night.

Bursting of firecrackers could be heard across the capital city and its neighbouring areas on Saturday even though a ban was imposed on its sale and use in the national capital region by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) till November 30 midnight.

The Delhi government too had earlier this month imposed a total ban on all kinds of fireworks in the national capital till November 30. The police and local district administration teams have launched massive campaigns in markets across the city to implement the orders.