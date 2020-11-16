STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Around 70 per cent people didn't burn firecrackers on Diwali: Delhi minister Gopal Rai

The Delhi government had on November 5 banned the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the city till November 30.

Published: 16th November 2020 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

People burst fire crackers during 'Diwali' celebrations in New Delhi

People burst fire crackers during 'Diwali' celebrations in New Delhi. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday claimed that 70 per cent people in thenational capital did not burst firecrackers on Diwali after the AAP government imposed a ban on the same. Speaking at the launch of the second phase of 'Red light on, gaadi off' campaign along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, Rai said that better results can be expected next year.

"The Delhi government had banned firecrackers in Delhi this year and nearly 70 per cent of the citizens did not burst any kind of firecrackers this year during Diwali. I am hopeful that in the next year we will be able to improve the campaign," said the minister.

ALSO READ| Delayed ban on firecrackers in Delhi led to failure: Officials

The Delhi government had on November 5 banned the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the city till November 30. However, a day after Diwali the air remained toxic and AQI reached 'severe' category in many parts of the city as some people flouted the norms across the city.

"Looking at the situation and the massive participation of the people, the Delhi government is launching the second phase of this campaign. The Delhi government is working relentlessly to find out a steady solution to combat pollution," added Rai.

The purpose of this campaign is to stop vechiles from burning exxcess fuel while waiting at traffic. Nearly 2,500 civil defence volunteers have been appointed on the ground in collaboration with traffic police. These volunteers make people aware of this campaign holding placards standing at red lights.

Many Aam Aadmi Party MLAs also took part in the first phase of the campaign which was launched on October 21. Rai had earlier said that switching vehicles off at redlights can reduce vehicular pollution by 15-20 per cent.

