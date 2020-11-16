STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Around 70% people in Delhi didn't burn firecrackers on Diwali, claims Gopal Rai

The Delhi government had on November 5 banned the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the city till November 30.

Published: 16th November 2020 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

The ban on sale and use of firecrackers has been imposed ahead of Diwali to prevent further rise in air pollution. (File Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said around 70 per cent people in Delhi did not burn firecrackers on Diwali after the AAP government imposed a ban on the same, and the results will be better next year.

He also said that a long-term solution to the problem of pollution "cannot be found in a day".

"Around 70 percent of the residents of the city did not burn firecrackers after the government imposed a ban on the same. I hope that the results will be better next year," he told reporters.

READ| Delayed ban on firecrackers in Delhi led to failure: Officials

The Delhi government had on November 5 banned the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the city till November 30.

The National Green Tribunal had also imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight, saying "celebration by crackers is for happiness and not to celebrate deaths and diseases".

Rai, who launched the Phase 2 of 'Red light on Gaadi Off' campaign along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, said Pusa bio-decomposer has emerged as a long-term solution to the problem of stubble burning.

According to scientists at Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, the solution can turn crop residue into manure in 15 to 20 days and therefore prevent stubble burning.

The minister said the Delhi government will submit the Pusa bio-decomposer impact assessment report along with a petition to the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Adjoining Areas on Monday, and urge it to issue directions to all state governments to implement it.

Sisodia stressed the need for steps to reduce "pollution at its source" to effectively address the issue of bad air quality.

"There are multiple sources that contribute to pollution. If it is due to vehicles, their number  should be reduced or these should be turned off at red light. If it is stubble burning, a solution such as Pusa bio decomposer is needed," he said.

The AAP government has extended the 'Red light on Gaadi Off' campaign to curb vehicular pollution till November 30.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the campaign on October 21, saying that even if 10 lakh vehicles in the city join the campaign, the PM10 levels would fall by 1.5 tonnes and PM2.5 by 0.4 tonnes in a year.

Rai had earlier said that switching vehicles off at red light can reduce vehicular pollution by 15-20 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diwali firecracker ban Delhi pollution
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp