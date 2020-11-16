STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asked not to consume alcohol, two men stab eatery owner to death in Delhi

The deceased, identified as Rajesh, runs an eatery near his house, they said, adding that the two accused have been arrested.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 42-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two men after he scolded them for eating and consuming alcohol near his house in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Rajesh, ran an eatery near his house, they said, adding that the two accused have been arrested. According to police, the incident took place late on Sunday night after a quarrel broke out between Rajesh and the two men after he scolded them for eating and consuming alcohol.

The quarrel escalated and one of them took out a knife and stabbed Rajesh in the chest before fleeing from the spot. Rajesh was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he died during treatment, a police officer said.

He said that the officer said both the accused and the victim had altercations on the same issue quite a few times earlier as well. The victim had once even warned the duo but they continued with their activities.

DCP (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, "We have registered a case under sections 302 (Murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and arrested two men in connection with the incident." 

During investigation, CCTV cameras installed in and around the scene of crime were examined and the two accused - Rajkumar (22) and Deepak (23) were subsequently arrested, the officer said.The knife used in the crime was also recovered from the spot, police said.                    

