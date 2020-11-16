Delhi Fire Service receives lesser fire related calls this Diwali

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Fire Service recorded lesser number of fire-related calls on Diwali this year compared to the previous two years.

A total of 205 calls were received which the DFS says is due to the cracker ban imposed this year in the region.

Keeping in mind Diwali around 2,500 fire officials were deployed by the agency to keep a vigil at night. The Delhi Fire Service had earlier cancelled leave applications of its staffers for the day.

Earlier this week, the NGT had imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the NCR from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30.

"Although there was a complete ban on bursting of crackers, few were still found indulging in the same. The numbers reduced due to the ban" said DFS chief Atul Garg. In 2019 there were 245 fire-related calls and in 2018 DFS recorded 271 fire-related calls on Diwali night, further informed Garg.

Every year, the DFS identifies Diwali hot-spots after analysing call records and data over the years from where the maximum number of calls were received on Diwali. Near these locations, fire tenders were deployed across the city from 5 pm on Saturday till midnight.

Additionally, motorcycles with fire-fighting equipment and high-pressure pumps were deployed to douse the fire on the streets and narrow lanes. Unfortunately, on Saturday, one person was injured and another killed at a fire incident at a cooler-cum-wood godown in Mundka area.