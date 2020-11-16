Kitabteras: The art of gifting literature

By Express News Service

Hindi publisher Rajkamal Prakashan Group has launched a new initiative called Kitabteras to help people gift books to family, friends and neighbours according to their reading preferences. The group has 50 sets of books on a variety of topics, offered up to 30 per cent discount till January 31.

Ashok Maheshwari, Managing Director, Rajkamal Prakashan Group, says, “While the current situation has limited the space for literary books, such texts undeniably play an important role in fostering an educated society and nation."

Kitabteras includes fiction novels such as Gora by Rabindranath Tagore, Meera Aur Mahatma by Sudhir Kakkar, Edwina Aur Nehru by Catherine Clement, and memoirs such as Mrityu Mere Dwaar Par by Khushwant Singh, Kareeb Se by Johra Sehgal, Jane Pehchane Log by Harishankar Parsai and Marfat Dili by Krishna Sobti.

It also has travel books like Darra Darra Himalaya, Uttar Himalaya Charit and poetry books like Mere Baad by Rahat Indori, Aapkamai and Phir Meri Yaad by Swanand Kirkire. “With this initiative, we want the book industry to get the support of the readers, and also the readers to get books at a low price, because these are difficult times for both in terms of finances and other problems,” Maheshwari says.

“So, we came up with this special offer of making sets of books of various genres at a low price. In the 75 sets we have, we will cover 30 to 40 different genres.”

Another gifting option is Boskiana — a limited deluxe gift pack comprising Baateing Mulkatein Gulzar by Yashwant Vyas, a canvas bag, a notepad, a pen and a bookmark, worth Rs 1,200.

“The normal perception of book publishing is that only the publisher and writer run the show, when in fact it is a community of talented professionals besides them — editors, copyeditors, proofreaders, translators, compositors, cover designers, paper vendors, printers, press operators, binders, among others. The Covid-19 crisis has affected the entire chain. Not only will online purchases make transactions safer, Kitabteras will give strength to all and promote Hindi literature. There is no wealth greater than knowledge,” he adds.