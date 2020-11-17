STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On Bhai Dooj, North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Jai Prakash distributes masks to women

He said that since the cases of coronavirus are increasing rapidly, people need to take more precautions.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Jai Prakash distributes masks at Delhi University metro station

North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Jai Prakash distributes masks at Delhi University metro station. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Jai Prakash on Monday distributed masks to women in front of Delhi Univeristy, Indraprastha College, Pul-Bangash and RK Ashram metro stations to mark Bhai Dooj festival.

He said that since the cases of coronavirus are increasing rapidly, people need to take more precautions. While distributing the masks, the mayor was seen emphasising on the awareness related to the pandemic and asking people to follow the Prime Minister’s message.

"We must keep two yards distance at least and wear masks. We must be alert till the availability of vaccines. This is the practical approach which should be followed to keep our families safe from the disease," said the Mayor.

Wishing Bhai Dooj to women, Jai Prakash said that they must wear masks while applying tika to their brothers. He also asked them to wash their hands all the time.

