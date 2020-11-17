STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Special summary revision of electoral rolls in Delhi begins

The senior officials of the electoral office said that this is an opportunity for citizens, who are already enrolled, to apply for corrections, if there is any.

Published: 17th November 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

voting

Image for representation. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi has initiated a special summary revision of electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date. The city residents, who are of 18 years of age on that day, can apply for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls.

The senior officials of the electoral office said that this is an opportunity for citizens, who are already enrolled, to apply for corrections, if there is any. "The primary objective of the special summary revision – 2021 is to include newly eligible voters, who have completed or will be completing age of 18 on or before January 1, 2021.  Another objective is to give opportunities for correction in electors' particulars and also to invite objections against any wrong inclusion in the Electoral Roll," said an official.

He further added that assembly wise draft electoral roll is available on the website - www.ceodelhi.gov.in, where electoral rolls are also available.

The applicants can apply for inclusion of names through Form-6 and for correction in details of Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) Form-8 will be used. Online filing is also possible by visiting the website, said a press statement issued by the CEO.

"Application can be made online in the prescribed form at CEO Delhi's Website www.ceodelhi.gov.in or National Voters' Service Portal www.nvsp.in / Voter Helpline App. Download prescribed Form from these websites or obtain from any voter centre and submit at the voter centre of your assembly constituency/Common Service Centres (CSCs) whose list is available on  www.ceodelhi.gov.in," said the statement.

The integrated draft electoral roll would be published on November 16 and after the period for filing claims and objections between November 16 and December 15, the final electoral roll will be published on January 15, 2021.

The last date for disposal of claims and objections is January 5. The city will vote for municipal bodies in 2022. Last revised final electoral roll was published on January 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EPIC Card Delhi CEO Delhi voters list Delhi voting
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp