Special summary revision of electoral rolls in Delhi begins

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi has initiated a special summary revision of electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date. The city residents, who are of 18 years of age on that day, can apply for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls.

The senior officials of the electoral office said that this is an opportunity for citizens, who are already enrolled, to apply for corrections, if there is any. "The primary objective of the special summary revision – 2021 is to include newly eligible voters, who have completed or will be completing age of 18 on or before January 1, 2021. Another objective is to give opportunities for correction in electors' particulars and also to invite objections against any wrong inclusion in the Electoral Roll," said an official.

He further added that assembly wise draft electoral roll is available on the website - www.ceodelhi.gov.in, where electoral rolls are also available.

The applicants can apply for inclusion of names through Form-6 and for correction in details of Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) Form-8 will be used. Online filing is also possible by visiting the website, said a press statement issued by the CEO.

"Application can be made online in the prescribed form at CEO Delhi's Website www.ceodelhi.gov.in or National Voters' Service Portal www.nvsp.in / Voter Helpline App. Download prescribed Form from these websites or obtain from any voter centre and submit at the voter centre of your assembly constituency/Common Service Centres (CSCs) whose list is available on www.ceodelhi.gov.in," said the statement.

The integrated draft electoral roll would be published on November 16 and after the period for filing claims and objections between November 16 and December 15, the final electoral roll will be published on January 15, 2021.

The last date for disposal of claims and objections is January 5. The city will vote for municipal bodies in 2022. Last revised final electoral roll was published on January 15.