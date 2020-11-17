Transport department urges Delhiites to get high-security registration plate and fuel stickers

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The transport department issued a public notice on Monday urging vehicle owners to get a high-security registration plate (HSRP) and colour-coded fuel stickers failing which they are liable to face prosecution under motor vehicle (MV) act.

"General public is hereby informed that the installation of HSRP including the third registration mark (colour-coded sticker) on new and old vehicles in the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi is a mandatory requirement... The owners of old/ existing vehicles are advised to approach their concerned dealers (of their vehicle’s make) for getting affixed HSRP and or colour coded stickers on their vehicles," said the notice.

A senior official of the transport department said that the fresh notice is just an advisory and to disseminate information about mandatory rules. "We are not intended to initiate any drive against defaulters for the time being. The notice is an advisory in nature. However, we urge people to get their HSRP and fuel stickers," said the official.

The department had issued a similar notice on September 22, announcing that an enforcement drive would begin soon against vehicles without HSRP or fuel stickers. After a lot of people complained about difficulties in booking or procuring the HSRP and the sticker, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in October had issued to suspend the drive till further orders.

The minister held a meeting with the senior officials, National Informatics Centre (NIC) and other stakeholders such as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and HSRP manufacturers to streamline the process.

After the instruction, a single-window portal for HSRP and colour-coded stickers was launched on November 1 for their easier and smooth delivery. The online booking and home delivery of fitment are also available at the website of SIAM and a link has also been given on the transport department’s website, said the official.

The vehicles without an HSRP or colour-coded fuel sticker could attract a fine of Rs 10,000, compoundable to Rs 5,000 under the amended MV Act. Officials of the Delhi Traffic Police said that the people are procuring the fittings and when the transport department starts the enforcement drive, traffic police would also launch prosecution.