STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Transport department urges Delhiites to get high-security registration plate and fuel stickers

A senior official of the transport department said that the fresh notice is just an advisory and to disseminate information about mandatory rules.

Published: 17th November 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

smog, delhi traffic

Image used for representational purpose (File | Reuters)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The transport department issued a public notice on Monday urging vehicle owners to get a high-security registration plate (HSRP) and colour-coded fuel stickers failing which they are liable to face prosecution under motor vehicle (MV) act.

"General public is hereby informed that the installation of HSRP including the third registration mark (colour-coded sticker) on new and old vehicles in the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi is a mandatory requirement... The owners of old/ existing vehicles are advised to approach their concerned dealers (of their vehicle’s make) for getting affixed HSRP and or colour coded stickers on their vehicles," said the notice.

A senior official of the transport department said that the fresh notice is just an advisory and to disseminate information about mandatory rules. "We are not intended to initiate any drive against defaulters for the time being. The notice is an advisory in nature. However, we urge people to get their HSRP and fuel stickers," said the official.

The department had issued a similar notice on September 22, announcing that an enforcement drive would begin soon against vehicles without HSRP or fuel stickers. After a lot of people complained about difficulties in booking or procuring the HSRP and the sticker, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in October had issued to suspend the drive till further orders.

The minister held a meeting with the senior officials, National Informatics Centre (NIC) and other stakeholders such as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and HSRP manufacturers to streamline the process.

After the instruction, a single-window portal for HSRP and colour-coded stickers was launched on November 1 for their easier and smooth delivery. The online booking and home delivery of fitment are also available at the website of SIAM and a link has also been given on the transport department’s website, said the official.

The vehicles without an HSRP or colour-coded fuel sticker could attract a fine of Rs 10,000, compoundable to Rs 5,000 under the amended MV Act. Officials of the Delhi Traffic Police said that the people are procuring the fittings and when the transport department starts the enforcement drive, traffic police would also launch prosecution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Motor Vehicle Act High Security Registration Plate Delhi number plate Delhi transport department
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp