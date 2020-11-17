STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists arrested by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested two suspected JeM terrorists from southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area.

Published: 17th November 2020 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Two suspected militants Abdul Latif and Ashraf Khatana, who were held on Monday night, at Anti-Terror Squad office in Janakpuri on Tuesday.

Two suspected militants Abdul Latif and Ashraf Khatana, who were held on Monday night, at Anti-Terror Squad office in Janakpuri on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists from southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area who wanted to cross the border to Pakistan, officials said on Tuesday.

Abdul Latif Mir (22), a resident of Doru village in Baramulla district, and Mohd Ashraf Khatana (20), a resident of Hat Mulla village in Kupwara district, were nabbed on Monday night, they said. Ashraf was studying at a madarsa in Sopore where he came in contact with Abdul, a police officer said. 

He claimed that the two are “highly radicalized” and they planned to cross the border to Pakistan for training.

According to the police, the two had tried to cross the border several times from Kupwara and Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir along with a few others but had failed due to tight vigil at the Line of Control (LoC). 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said they got a tip-off that a group of newly recruited terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed would be coming to Delhi for their onward journey to UP where they were seeking basic terror training.

“On the basis of the information received, manual surveillance was mounted and a trap laid near Millennium Park, Sarai Kale Khan. The two suspected terrorists, who are residents of J&, were apprehended around 10.15 pm,” he said.

From Sarai Kale Khan, the two were supposed to go to Nizamuddin area and stay for a short period in Delhi for their onward journey to UP for the purpose of training, he added.  

Two semi-automatic pistols along with 10 live cartridges were recovered from them, the DCP said. The police said the two men were part of the “Deobandi” faction of the community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police JeM JeM Terrorists Jaish E Mohammed
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp