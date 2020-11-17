Two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists arrested by Delhi Police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists from southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area who wanted to cross the border to Pakistan, officials said on Tuesday.

Abdul Latif Mir (22), a resident of Doru village in Baramulla district, and Mohd Ashraf Khatana (20), a resident of Hat Mulla village in Kupwara district, were nabbed on Monday night, they said. Ashraf was studying at a madarsa in Sopore where he came in contact with Abdul, a police officer said.

He claimed that the two are “highly radicalized” and they planned to cross the border to Pakistan for training.

According to the police, the two had tried to cross the border several times from Kupwara and Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir along with a few others but had failed due to tight vigil at the Line of Control (LoC).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said they got a tip-off that a group of newly recruited terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed would be coming to Delhi for their onward journey to UP where they were seeking basic terror training.

“On the basis of the information received, manual surveillance was mounted and a trap laid near Millennium Park, Sarai Kale Khan. The two suspected terrorists, who are residents of J&, were apprehended around 10.15 pm,” he said.

From Sarai Kale Khan, the two were supposed to go to Nizamuddin area and stay for a short period in Delhi for their onward journey to UP for the purpose of training, he added.

Two semi-automatic pistols along with 10 live cartridges were recovered from them, the DCP said. The police said the two men were part of the “Deobandi” faction of the community.