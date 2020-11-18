2,309 patients in 60-70 age group died of COVID-19 in Delhi: RTI

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In Delhi, the coronavirus has claimed more lives of those aged between 60 to 70. An RTI revealed 2,309 patients in this age group had succumbed to the pandemic.

According to the RTI reply, inquired by the correspondent, 2006 patients falling in the age bracket of 51-60 died between March till November 10. The death tally till that day was 7,143.

As per the daily health bulletin, 7812 have died so far. The RTI also revealed that 75 children till the age of 10 and 124 who are between 11 to 20 died of Covid-19.

As per the RTI, 1,423 people aged between 71-80 and 1,260 between 41 to 50 died in Delhi. The figures include both those who are residents of the city and those who succumbed in Delhi hospitals but hail from neighbouring states.

The report also reveals that youths who were considered less vulnerable to the virus have also lost their lives. While 312 youngsters aged between 21 to 30 died, 578 in the age group of 31-40 lost the battle to the virus.

Senior citizens continued to be more prone to succumb to the virus as 520 patients lying in the age bracket of 81-90 died while 70 patients in age group 91-100 died from coronavirus.

Health experts have always maintained that those having co-morbid health conditions became easy prey to the virus. “

Initially, it was being said that children may not be at risk from the virus. However, it has been found that children are equally vulnerable to the virus as much as the seniors are.

In case of a child, it is affecting their multisystem inflammatory system which is involving all the important organs and thus becomes risky.

The children are getting infections mostly from parents who are often silent bearers of the virus. This disease is still new and more is to be known,” said Dr Rajeev Seth, a city-based pediatrician.