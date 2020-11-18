STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

2,309 patients in 60-70 age group died of COVID-19 in Delhi: RTI

According to the RTI reply, inquired by the correspondent, 2006 patients falling in the age bracket of 51-60 died between March till November 10.

Published: 18th November 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Right to Information

Right to Information

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In Delhi, the coronavirus has claimed more lives of those aged between 60 to 70. An RTI revealed 2,309 patients in this age group had succumbed to the pandemic.

According to the RTI reply, inquired by the correspondent, 2006 patients falling in the age bracket of 51-60 died between March till November 10. The death tally till that day was 7,143.

As per the daily health bulletin, 7812 have died so far. The RTI also revealed that  75 children till the age of 10 and 124 who are between 11 to 20 died of Covid-19. 

As per the RTI, 1,423 people aged between 71-80 and 1,260 between 41 to 50 died in Delhi. The figures include both those who are residents of the city and those who succumbed in Delhi hospitals but hail from neighbouring states.

The report also reveals that youths who were considered less vulnerable to the virus have also lost their lives. While 312 youngsters aged between 21 to 30 died, 578 in the age group of 31-40 lost the battle to the virus.

Senior citizens continued to be more prone to succumb to the virus as 520 patients lying in the age bracket of 81-90 died while 70 patients in age group 91-100 died from coronavirus.

Health experts have always maintained that those having co-morbid health conditions became easy prey to the virus.  “

Initially, it was being said that children may not be at risk from the virus. However, it has been found that children are equally vulnerable to the virus as much as the seniors are.

In case of a child, it is affecting their multisystem inflammatory system which is involving all the important organs and thus becomes risky.

The children are getting infections mostly from parents who are often silent bearers of the virus. This disease is still new and more is to be known,” said Dr Rajeev Seth, a city-based pediatrician.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RTI COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  coronavirus latest updates Delhi coronavirus
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp