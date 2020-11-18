STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Arvind Kejriwal calls all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss Delhi's COVID-19 situation

Officials said leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP, Congress and other parties have been invited for the meeting.

Published: 18th November 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his visit to GTB Hospital to meet COVID-19 patients, in New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his visit to GTB Hospital to meet COVID-19 patients, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, which has been seeing a spurt in the number of cases in the last couple of weeks, officials said on Wednesday.

They said leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, Congress and other parties have been invited for the meeting.

"The chief minister will hold an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. The meeting will be held at 11 am on Thursday," an official said.

​ALSO READ | 'Now only 50 guests at wedding': L-G approves AAP's proposal as COVID-19 cases spike in Delhi

The national capital has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when daily cases breached the 5,000-mark for the first time.

Single-day rise in cases crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to over 4.95 lakh, while 99 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,812.The city had recorded 104 deaths in a day on November 12, the highest in five months.

