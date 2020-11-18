Door-to-door survey to be done in containment areas: Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a continued surge of Covid-19 cases in the national capital since late October, the Centre on Tuesday said that there will be house-to-house survey by 7,000-8000 teams in over 4000 containment zones and other vulnerable areas to assess the spread of the virus in Delhi.

In a press briefing on the Covid-19 outbreak status, Dr V K Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog also said that urgent steps such as increasing overall beds including ICU beds, doubling testing to 1-1.2 lakh per day and enforcing quarantine of contacts are also being initiated to control the wave of the infectious disease.

The government is planning to increase the number of ICU beds to 6000 from current 3,500 and hopes that it will take the state into a “safe zone”.

Paul also added that 10 mobile test labs will be deployed in Delhi along with 10 teams to reach out to private hospitals to monitor Covid related issues.

“If active cases rise in Delhi, home monitoring facilities will be increased to 40,000,” he added. The capital has been seeing the highest rise in active cases per day in the country for the last several days and even though for the last two days the number of new cases registered has reduced, authorities said it is too early to say if the latest peak is over.

“Average daily test trajectory was increased after June in Delhi. The number of Covid-19 cases declined in mid-August. Since October the number of cases are at a record high,” said Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on the outbreak status in Delhi. “Fewer cases have been detected in the last 48 hours but we can’t derive any conclusion yet.”

About India as a whole, while highlighting that less than 30,000 new cases were detected in a day for the first time on Monday after 4 months, the official said that effects of elections in some states and Diwali may be seen in coming weeks. “We have to keep watching new cases very carefully,” he said.

Meanwhile Paul, who heads the National Expert Group of Covid-19 Vaccine Administration, in response to a question related to the vaccines by US based Moderna and Pfizer showing encouraging results in the phase 3 trials so far, said that the government is in talks about these vaccine makers.

However, he also pointed out that enough doses of these vaccines may not be available for India and also their storage and distribution may be a logistical challenge for the country.

“We are therefore focusing the vaccines under trial in the country,” he said. Interim analysis of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine released on Monday said it was found to be nearly 95 % effective while a week back, Pfizer had claimed that its vaccine was 90 % effective as per the analysis of early results from the late stage trial.