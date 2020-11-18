Ensure registered workers get benefits in 72 hours: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday directed Labour department officials to ensure that registered workers get the benefits of various welfare schemes within 72 hours of submitting their applications.

While inspecting Shahdara Labour Office, Sisodia expressed satisfaction over registration and successful disposal of applications, and stressed on the need to further streamline internal processes, a government statement said.

“The Delhi government has made comprehensive plans to help the labourers, especially during the trying times of corona crisis. The government has directed that the amount from welfare schemes such as for their child’s education, medical treatment, disability, marriage, or maternity reasons should reach the workers’ bank account within 72 hours,” Sisodia said.

“Dy CM Sisodia directed officials to ensure the workers receive the benefits of various labour welfare schemes within 72 hours of their application,” the statement said. He asked the officials to speed up processing timeline by improving on internal procedures, especially during the coronavirus crisis, to ensure the workers are able to avail the benefits in time.

Sisodia inquired about disposal of the applications received in the office, and checked the records of pending applications.

“He discussed reasons for the two-year-old pending cases with the officials. The officials said that the delay in the approval process stemmed from the headquarters,” the statement said.