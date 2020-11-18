STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Heritage Conservation Committee wants proposals for undisputed properties

In Delhi, there are more than 900 notified heritage buildings and 775 of them are under the jurisdiction of three Municipal Corporations.

Published: 18th November 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

India Gate

India Gate (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To avoid a potential legal hassle, the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) has decided to direct civic bodies to forward only those proposals - for repair, maintenance, or making any alteration in notified heritage buildings including private properties - which are not entangled in disputes.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the panel last week. The development came after the HCC was impleaded as a party in a case when an owner of the property located in Connaught Place challenged a proposal, to carry out a repair and renovation sent to the HCC by the tenant, in the Delhi HC.    

“The HCC was also made a party to the case though the aspect relating to ownership does not fall within the purview of the HCC. To avoid HCC getting involved in litigation, it was decided to ask the local bodies to ensure that only those proposals for additions, alterations, repairs and renovations are sent to HCC where there are no disputes regarding ownership of buildings or tenant-owner disputes,” said the minutes of the meeting of the committee.

The panel, headed by Kamran Rizvi, additional secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs, also noted in the minutes that proposals are being received directly from the tenants, though; the maintenance of heritage buildings is the responsibility of the owner as per the Unified Building Byelaws for Delhi 2016.

It is mandatory to seek approval from the HCC to undertake repair or renovation of notified heritage buildings, precincts or natural features in the city.

In Delhi, there are more than 900 notified heritage buildings and 775 of them are under the jurisdiction of three Municipal Corporations - east, north, and south.

The New Delhi Municipal Council area has 147 such structures. The list of notified structures includes buildings such as India Gate, and Town Hall among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HCC Heritage Conservation Committee
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp