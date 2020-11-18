STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Hindu Rao Hospital adds 20 ICU beds for COVID

The highest single-day spike till date in Delhi, 8,593 cases, was recorded on November 11 with 85 fatalities.

Published: 18th November 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Hospital Beds

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital in the last several days, authorities on Tuesday said 20 ICU beds at civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital have been earmarked for Covid-19 patients. North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday afternoon inspected the hospital and took stock of the situation there.

“In view of the increasing cases of coronavirus, 20 ICU beds have been arranged separately for the corona patients at the Hindu Rao Hospital,” he said.

The number of beds will be further increased, he said. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation is always ready to serve the citizens, but the Delhi government should also provide funds to the corporation, the mayor said.

Earlier in the day, sources said, the North Corporation-run hospital is likely to be converted into a dedicated Covid-19 facility again.

The 980-bed hospital, which is the the largest municipal hospital in Delhi, was designated as a coronavirus facility on June 14, when the city was under the first wave of the spread of infection.

However, on October 13 it was removed from the list of such facilities in view of its low occupancy. With the capital city now under the third wave of the spread of Covid-19, the hospital is likely to be converted into a dedicated facility once again, sources said. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said some of the hospitals under the municipal corporations of Delhi will be converted into dedicated Covidhospitals.

The highest single-day spike till date in Delhi, 8,593 cases, was recorded on November 11 with 85 fatalities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Rao Hospital COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp