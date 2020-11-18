STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘No probe done in Moin Akhtar Qureshi case in four years’

In September, the court had frowned on the alleged lack of progress in the case and posed a series of questions to the central agency.

Published: 18th November 2020 09:34 AM

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court on Tuesday pulled by the CBI for its “slow investigation” into a corruption case against meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi and others, wherein roles of two former agency directors Ranjit Sinha and AP Singh also came under the scanner.

“Four years have passed... no investigation has been done. How many more years will you take? Seven to ten more years?” Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal asked the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Judge added: “A CBI director is the accused, and the agency is itself investigating the case? I am surprised. This is violation of the principle of natural justice.”

The exporter was arrested in 2017 for allegedly collecting money from individuals directly or through Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Sana Babu and using the funds to influence CBI probes.

The CBI faced the court wrath after its Public Prosecutor said that four of its recent orders dated August 7, August 26, September 26 and October 27 have been challenged before the Delhi High Court and are listed for the day.

Following this, the trial court adjourned the matter to November 24, if the orders are not stayed by the High Court. In September, the court had frowned on the alleged lack of progress in the case and posed a series of questions to the central agency. 

