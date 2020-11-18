STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only following Centre’s COVID-19 guidelines: AAP leader Durgesh Pathak

The Delhi government announced a public holiday on the occasion of Chhath Puja which will be celebrated on November 20.

Published: 18th November 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 08:51 AM

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a public holiday on the occasion of Chhath Puja which will be celebrated on November 20.

The Aam Aadmi Party which has come under attack from the city wing of the BJP for banning celebrations on ghats of river Yamuna in Delhi further said that it has done so based on the rules laid down by the Central government which is led by the BJP.

Chatt Puja, a popular festival among the Purvanchali population of the national capital often gets politicised due to the large vote bank associated with it. MCDs and the state government make arrangements on banks of the river for community celebrations. However, this year to control the spread of infection all has been put on hold.  

“The BJP ruled Central government has issued guidelines stopping the celebration of Chhath puja but the same BJP is doing politics and falsely accusing the Kejriwal government of not allowing the celebration. Every year we celebrate the Chhath Puja in Delhi, but this year due to the COVID pandemic various restrictions were imposed,” said AAP leader, Durgesh Pathak.

Earlier, during the day the local BJP unit held a protest outside CM Kejriwal’s residence demanding guidelines for celebrating Chhath Puja keeping in mind COVID-19 norms.

