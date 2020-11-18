STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Painting to cope with the horrors of the pandemic

For Uma Shankar Pathak, his canvases present a concrete vista of the urbanity synchronised rural life.

Published: 18th November 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Flowers at the time of funeral, dry charcoal-on-paper, by Sanu V Ramakrishnan.

Flowers at the time of funeral, dry charcoal-on-paper, by Sanu V Ramakrishnan.

By Express News Service

As Covid-19 continues to play havoc with our lives and the economy, artists Sanu Ramakrishnan, Uma Shankar Pathak and RS Babu comment on these unpredictable times via a group show titled Journey Beyond. Showcased at Delhi’s Gallery 1000A, the exhibition observes the spread of the disease in urban and suburban habitats.

Artist Sanu V Ramakrishnan has expressed his dismay with a minimal palette of monochrome hues. The scene spells the tragedy of having lost a loved one, a final farewell around whom the mourners gather on the canvas. “These works capture the everyday lives of the masses, people who are not considered to be the ‘history makers’. Desires, disappointments, hopes and consolations are portrayed here as life move fast.”

Ramakrishnan also spoke about how he coped with these times: “Art was the only relief for me in this time of great adversity. The absence of any other daily constraints also helped in the production of artistic creations. I realised that overcoming any adversity is the challenge of time, as a social being, and even more as an artist. The only way to overcome this dilemma was thoroughly engaging in art.”

Artist RS Babu approaches his surroundings and finds out his metaphors such as the remains of fallen and left out branches of wild-wood and roots and shockingly discovering creeping growth of termites on them makes the ruin so fast to reach its end. Here, the artist unveils the chart of decay and the cycle of life and reminding how temporal and ephemeral the edifice of vanity is.

For Uma Shankar Pathak, his canvases present a concrete vista of the urbanity synchronised rural life.

“I hail from a farmer family, and I came to this city as a migrant full of dreams and desires. So, when I see the migrants roaming in large numbers on the roads, stations, buses, I am just amazed thinking about their degree of expectation and to what extent will they ever be satisfied.” 

According to Pathak, the images speak about the spontaneous and restless acts of the migrant labourers.

“The imageries further tend to mirror the rigidity and flexibility of the urban-rural life suggested through the constructive abstract forms. The street lights, zebra-crossings, etc., act as a metaphor of such urban rigidity as opposed to the plough-share, mostly seen in my earlier paintings as a central object.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanu Ramakrishnan
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp