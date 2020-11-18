STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensitisation drive launched for students in Delhi

NEW DELHI: After launching Phase II of the ‘Red Light on Gaadi off’ campaign on roads, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is now going to start an awareness campaign about the same in schools for students and their parents. 

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday directed all the heads of schools to sensitise students, their parents, teachers and School Management Committee (SMC) members through Whatsapp groups/Online classes about the ‘Red light on, Gaadi off campaign. 

“The air and noise pollution caused by vehicles affect the lives of humans, animals, and birds. The ailing and older persons are prone to allergies and diseases caused by pollution. During this Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring better Ambient Air Quality is essential as the respiratory ailment is one of the major symptoms in Covid patients and vehicle pollution is deteriorating Ambient Air Quality,” read the circular issued to all the schools.

“Students, parents and SMC members will be sensitised about this campaign and will be asked to spread this message in their community,” said an official. 

AQI relief likely to be a brief one

System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), said that AQI is likely to deteriorate and enter the ‘poor’ category again on Thursday. The city’s 24-hour average AQI was 435 on Sunday and 414 on Saturday

