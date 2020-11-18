STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Survey showing gap in registration of circus animals shocks Delhi High Court

The Delhi HC termed as serious and shocking that there was a huge gap in the number of animals found by the AWBI.

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Tuesday termed as “serious” and “shocking” that there was a huge gap in the number of animals found by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), as against those registered with it, when it inspected circuses across the country. The high court also asked AWBI and the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to find out what happened to the missing animals.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar directed the AWBI and CZA to file an affidavit disclosing the status of the circus animals registered with the Board and listed the matter for further hearing in January 2021.

The direction was issued after the court was informed by the Federation of Indian Animals Protection Organisation (FIAPO) that according to the survey report filed by AWBI, around 740 circus animals were registered with it, but in the survey only 28 were found.

“It is a serious issue. Out of 740 registered with you (AWBI), you have only 28 to answer for. What happened to the rest of them,” the high court asked AWBI during the hearing. It further said, in its order, that “One shocking state that has been revealed is that of the 740 animals registered with AWBI, information is available only available with regard to 28, leaving a massive gap..”

It asked AWBI and CZA to indicate in their affidavits the status of all the circus animals registered with them and also why the Board only inspected 19 out of the 28 circuses in the country.

It also directed the Board to inform the court how many circuses are operational and what happens to the animals in circuses which have been shut down.

During the hearing, an official from CZA told the bench that animals of closed down circuses and those not registered with AWBI are the concern and responsibility of the respective state wildlife authority. 

The HC was informed that the authorities were in the process of withdrawing recognition of the Great Golden Circus in Gujarat, the only circus in the entire country which is recognised under the Wildlife Protection Act. 

