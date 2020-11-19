STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ajay Pal Singh: From unfit to fitness coach

Ajay Pal Singh became habituated to smoking, drinking and fast food, which resulted in tuberculosis, gastrointestinal issues and chronic back pain.

FITTR coach Ajay Pal Singh

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

English writer Harry Graham once said, “It’s never too late to mend”. The fitness journey of the 54-year-old FITTR coach, Ajay Pal Singh, is a testament to this.

Like many working professionals, Singh focused on his career and his health took a backseat. He became habituated to smoking, drinking and fast food, which resulted in tuberculosis, gastrointestinal issues and chronic back pain.

“Earlier, I would wake up and work, travel a lot, come back late from office, smoke, eat whatever was available, and have erratic sleep patterns. After 28 years of this lifestyle, I looked and felt much older,” remembers Singh, who worked in operations for the private sector steel plants. He lives in Kolkata, but has spent his childhood in Delhi, and used to travel frequently to Delhi on work.

He loved lamenting about his ill health to garner sympathy. But in 2015, while retelling his tale, a college friend confronted him to make the effort to change.

“That was an eye opener. Between 2016 and 2018, I participated in marathons, which improved my aerobic capacity, but not my body composition. That was the time when looking for a way out, I saw some amazing transformations on FITTR’s Facebook page and joined them in September 2019,” adds Singh.

Of course, the road to fitness was not easy. “My coach debunked all my health and fitness myths one by one. I discovered quantified nutrition and resistance training, which became the mainstay of my fitness routine. From 82 kgs, I went to 57 kgs.” Singh. 

The whole transformation journey changed Singh who took up fitness as a career, and has guided 700 people till now. One month back, he joined FITTR as their fitness coach and already trained 14 people.

“My clients are from across India, including Delhi, and overseas between 22 and 48 years. Their training is based on their goals, past experience, fitness levels, medical history and available resources,” he adds.

Singh now weighs 63kgs, wakes up at 5:00am, spends 75 minutes on strength training six days a week (6:00am-7:15am), and goes to bed at 10:00pm – “these timings are non-negotiable”. His food includes regular, but quantified food items, which include bread, eggs, dal, rice, flour, chicken, paneer, and soya chunks. “I always measure and eat.”

One mistake he has noticed is that people are blissfully unaware when they are headed towards ill health. “After a certain age, our physical growth stops and activity levels drop, but the relationship with food remains the same. One needs to maintain a balance,” Singh signs off.

Strict schedule & diet

