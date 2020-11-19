STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CCTVs at river bank to protect floodplains: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

The directives were issued during a meeting chaired by the L-G to review the progress of the ongoing restoration and rejuvenation of the riverfront.

Published: 19th November 2020 10:24 AM

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to install close circuit television (CCTVs) cameras along the Yamuna river bank for round-the-clock surveillance for the protection of floodplains and prevention of debris dumping.  

“Chaired meeting with @official_dda to review progress of Restoration & Rejuvenation of Yamuna River Front. Emphasised upon time-bound completion of landscaping, greening and plantation in the area to restore wetlands & riverine ecosystem,” Baijal tweeted after the meeting. 

Officials, privy to the matter, said frequent encroachment removal drives are being conducted on the river floodplain. An official said that 78 CCTV cameras have been installed at 26 different locations on the floodplain so far and 18 more cameras are being installed at six locations.

Last month, the secretary of the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) Durga Shanker Mishra along with vice-chancellor of the DDA Anurag Jain and other senior officials of the ministry had visited the Yamuna bank project.

Prof CR Babu from the Centre for Environmental Management of Degraded Ecosystems, who is helping the authority in the revival of the floodplain, was also present. The project, covering 200 hectares, to revive ecology, wetland, water conservation, and promoting flora and fauna in the riverbed at Asita west was launched following the direction of the NGT.

