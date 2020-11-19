STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: New cap of 50 guests at weddings irks service providers in Delhi

According to traders, as the new limit is so less, people are not going to spend on booking banquet halls and marriage lawns.

Published: 19th November 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 11:31 AM

Wedding

For representational purposes

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As the number of coronavirus cases keeps increasing in the city, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), to reduce the spread of the infection through large gatherings has once again put a cap on the number of guests allowed in wedding functions to 50 people; a move seen as unnecessary by service providers involved in the marriage industry.

“It is wrong to assume that weddings might have caused a surge in coronavirus cases. The actual wedding season has not even started yet and before it was about to, the Delhi government reduced the guest limit. On what basis has the Delhi government allowed buses to run on full capacity?” lamented Sanjeev Nagpal, owner of Green Lounge and Banquet Hall chain.

“We have assured the government time and again that all the norms are followed by banquet hall owners but still we are the first ones to face the brunt,” added Nagpal.

This year the industry took a major hit because of the Covid-induced lockdown. According to traders, as the new limit is so less, people are not going to spend on booking banquet halls and marriage lawns.

Last month, the Delhi government increased the upper limit of guests to 200 people, which was a long-standing demand from the people associated with the marriage industry.

Similarly, Vinay Mehra owner of Lata Green Banquet Hall said he is going to lose business because of the government’s decision.

“I do not blame the government entirely for taking steps to control the situation but even if the limit was till 100 guests we would have had some business this year. Now all the four bookings that I had, have been cancelled because of this decision. A decision which was taken without even consulting industry members,” Mehra said.

The government is also mulling to shut down markets where Covid norms are not followed.  

“We are taking all the precautions necessary to not turn our market into a Covid hot-spot. Those who visit our market are also conscious. The shop owners are geared up to reaffirm to the government and public that our market is safe,” said Sanjeev Mehra, president of Khan Market traders association.

