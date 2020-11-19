Delhi High Court directs AAP government’s workers welfare board to enforce orders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the AAP government’s Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare (BOCWW) Board to implement its orders concerning registration and membership renewal of labourers and expressed hope that there would be a change in the approach and attitude of authorities.

It was contended that only a small section out of the over 10 lakh workers in the city are registered under the laws regulating their welfare and service conditions and thus, a huge chunk of the labourers are not getting benefits meant for them.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar asked the Delhi government to examine the aspects raised and file a status report and listed the matter for further hearing on December 15. It noted that several orders passed by the court have still not been implemented by the authorities.

“We hope and expect that our orders are being implemented before the next date. We are inclined to grant time because the Deputy Chief Minister is now taken over as the concerned minister and we are hopeful that there would be a change in the approach and attitude of respondents in so far as implementation of orders of this court is concerned,” the bench said.

The order came after the court was informed by the counsel for intervenors and petitioner that the directions concerning the process of registration and renewal of registration, were not being complied with.