STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Lung cancer cases up five times among non-smokers’

The expert noted that lung cancer is being caused due to pollution which is usually associated with tobacco smoke inhalation.

Published: 19th November 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Cigarette

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Lung cancer cases among non-smokers have increased fivefold in the past decade, said experts at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, citing a thick blanket of smog, which consists of concentrated particulate matter, in big cities as the main reason behind the change.

According to the experts, due to continuous breathing in this toxic air, people have consequently developed respiratory illnesses like COPD, asthma, bronchitis and other grave respiratory illness.

“The worsening air condition is a major contributor to lung cancer and other respiratory diseases. Especially in the months of November-January, we breathe in air as toxic as 70 cigarettes a day. There are mainly two types of outdoor air pollutants namely ozone and particle pollution.

"The size of the PM defines its impact on the lungs. PM as small as 2.5 microns (PM2.5) is said to have a direct relationship with lung cancer. There have been observations that these minute particles when entering the human body cause alteration in the DNA which ultimately causes cancer,” said Dr Sudha Kansal, senior consultant, pulmonology and respiratory medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

The expert noted that lung cancer is being caused due to pollution which is usually associated with tobacco smoke inhalation. This smoke may be due to active or passive smoking.

Some major health impacts of air pollution that are commonly observed are aggravated bronchial asthma and other COPD diseases, damage to the nervous system, cardiovascular ailments and mild symptoms such as fatigue, headache, anxiety and irritation in the nose, eyes and throat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indraprastha Apollo Hospital Dr Sudha Kansal Lung Cancer
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp