Stolen antiquities rightfully returned 

On November 18, 13th century AD bronze images of Lord Rama, Lakshmana and Goddess Sita (with 90.5 cm, 78 cm, and 74.5 cm) were handed over to Idol Wing, Government of Tamil Nadu, at ASI Headquarters — Dharohar Bhawan in New Delhi.

According to Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of Culture & Tourism, “What helped in retrieving these three antiquities was the photo documentation in June 1958 at Sri Rajagopal Vishnu Temple in Anandamangalam in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu.”

The Tamil Nadu police sent a comprehensive report confirming that the theft took place on 23/24 November 1978 in the Sri Rajagopal Vishnu Temple, “and later criminals were also caught,” the Minister said.

As per his statement, in August 2019, the High Commission of India, London, was informed by India Pride Project that four antique idols of Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanumana were stolen from Sri Rajagopal Vishnu Temple temple built in Vijayanagara period in Tamil Nadu and smuggled out of India, maybe to the United Kingdom.

A detailed report was sent to the High Commission of India, London, and The Art and Antique Unit of the London Metropolitan Police investigated the matter. Based on the evidence, the owner of the statues was located and the Mission conveyed their desire to return these antiquities now classified as stolen.

On September 15, the bronze idols were handed over to the High Commission of India, London, by Metropolitan Police.

Currently, the restitution of 53 antiquities from overseas to India have occured, out of which 40 were brought back since 2014.

Prahlad Singh Patel also announced that during 75th Indian Independence commemoration ceremony, applicants/agencies working in the areas around the Independence movement and promotion of Indian culture and advancement of tourism and National Languages of India, “will be exempt from payments of fees/charges for shooting in different monuments of ASI.”

This will begin from the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, 2020, to August 15 next year. The applicants/agencies should apply online for permission to carry out such shooting activities.