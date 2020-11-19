Wearing mask while driving compulsory: AAP government tells Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that wearing masks while driving was made compulsory in April and the order remains in force till date.

The submission was made on an affidavit filed before Justice Navin Chawla in response to a lawyer’s plea challenging the Rs 500 challan issued to him for not wearing a mask while he was driving alone in his car.

The petitioner-lawyer, Saurabh Sharma, claimed in his plea that on September 9 while driving to work he was stopped by Delhi Police officials and was challaned for not wearing a mask even though he was alone in the car.

Advocate Joby P Varghese, appearing for Sharma, told the court that subsequent to the April 4 office order of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the Union Health Ministry held a press conference where it said persons driving alone in a car are not required to wear a mask.

Advocate Farman Ali Magray, appearing for the ministry, said he needs two weeks more to place the correct position before the court Sharma, in his plea, has sought quashing of the challan, refund of the Rs 500 paid as fine and compensation of Rs 10 lakh for mental harassment allegedly suffered by him.

DDMA, in its reply, has contended that its office order of April and a subsequent notification of June this year make it mandatory to wear a mask in a public place. It also said that the Supreme Court has held that a private vehicle is a public place.