STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Wearing mask while driving compulsory: AAP government tells Delhi High Court

The AAP government told the Delhi HC that wearing masks while driving was made compulsory in April and the order remains in force till date.

Published: 19th November 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Mask

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The AAP government told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that wearing masks while driving was made compulsory in April and the order remains in force till date.

The submission was made on an affidavit filed before Justice Navin Chawla in response to a lawyer’s plea challenging the Rs 500 challan issued to him for not wearing a mask while he was driving alone in his car.

The petitioner-lawyer, Saurabh Sharma, claimed in his plea that on September 9 while driving to work he was stopped by Delhi Police officials and was challaned for not wearing a mask even though he was alone in the car.     

Advocate Joby P Varghese, appearing for Sharma, told the court that subsequent to the April 4 office order of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the Union Health Ministry held a press conference where it said persons driving alone in a car are not required to wear a mask.

Advocate Farman Ali Magray, appearing for the ministry, said he needs two weeks more to place the correct position before the court  Sharma, in his plea, has sought quashing of the challan, refund of the Rs 500 paid as fine and compensation of Rs 10 lakh for mental harassment allegedly suffered by him.

DDMA, in its reply, has contended that its office order of April and a subsequent notification of June this year make it mandatory to wear a mask in a public place. It also said that the Supreme Court has held that a private vehicle is a public place.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP government aap Delhi High Court Delhi HC COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp