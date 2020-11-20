STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

15-year-old Royal Bengal Tiger dies of kidney ailment at Delhi zoo

According to zoo officials, tiger 'B-2' was brought from Van Vihar Zoo, Bhopal in 2014 and had completed his average life span.

Published: 20th November 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger, tiger census

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 15-year-old male Royal Bengal Tiger succumbed to a long-term kidney ailment at the Delhi Zoo on Thursday. According to zoo officials, the big cat was suffering from acute symptoms of Chronic Kidney Disorder and was under critical care for the past few days. 

The post mortem of the animal will be conducted by a panel of veterinary doctors and viscera will be sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute for histo-pathological and other examinations to ascertaining the causes of death.

"The Tiger 'B-2' took his last breath today at 9.25 am. He was brought from Van Vihar Zoo, Bhopal in 2014 and had completed his average life span. Best possible treatment and personal care were given to the animal. National Zoological Park deeply mourns his departure," the zoo said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Delhi zoo also got a a Royal Bengal tigress, the first in six years, from the Kanpur zoo for breeding proposes under an animal exchange programme, officials said on Thursday. The tigress, Barkha, is six years old. She will form a pair with Karan, who is also aged around 6.

The Delhi zoo did not have a Royal Bengal tigress for six years despite it being a participating zoo for the Conservation Breeding Programme of Bengal Tiger, according to its Director Ramesh Pandey.

According to the Central Zoo Authority, the Conservation Breeding Programme is a science of conserving a species by preventing imminent population collapse in the wild due to a large number of eliminative pressures such as habitat loss.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi zoo Royal Bengal Tiger Delhi tiger death
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp