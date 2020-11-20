STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records 118 COVID-19 deaths in a day; 6,608 fresh cases push infection tally to 5.17 lakh

These fresh coronavirus cases were detected from 62,425 tests conducted the previous day, including 23,507 RT-PCR tests, the highest till date.

Published: 20th November 2020 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, COVID-19

Health workers conduct COVID-19 testing in New Delhi. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded 6,608 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally on Friday to over 5.17 lakh, while 118 more fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll to 8,159, authorities said.

These fresh coronavirus cases were detected from 62,425 tests conducted the previous day, including 23,507 RT-PCR tests, the highest till date.

The positivity rate was 10.59 per cent, according to a bulletin by the Delhi health department.

The city reported 7,456 COVID-19 cases on Thursday and the positivity rate was 12.09 per cent.

The highest single-day spike in cases till date in Delhi was 8,593 which was recorded on November 11.

On the same day, 85 fatalities were registered.

On Friday, 118 fatalities were recorded which took the death toll to 8,159.

The city had recorded its highest 131 single-day deaths on November 18.

The total number of cases climbed to 5,17,238 on Friday, of which 4,68,143 have recovered.

The city currently has 40,936 active cases, down from 43,221 on Thursday.

The recovery rate was over 89 per cent.

The number of containment zones in Delhi has risen to 4,560 on Friday from 4,501 the previous day.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the gradual reduction in the number of new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate was a "clear indicator" that the spread of the virus is decreasing in the national capital.

"The positivity rate was 15.26 per cent on November 7. It is less than 11 per cent now. The maximum number of cases (8,593) were reported on November 10," he said.

The minister announced that government rates would apply to normal and non-ICU beds reserved in private hospitals by the Delhi government for COVID-19 patients.

He said 2,644 normal beds and 260 ICU beds "extra" will be made available for COVID-19 patients in private hospitals after the government issued directions in this regard on Thursday.

The AAP government on Thursday increased the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 and directed private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds for coronavirus patients.

Private hospitals have also been directed to increase the percentage of non-ICU COVID-19 beds from 50 per cent to 60 per cent.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked hospitals to postpone non-critical planned surgeries for the time being.

The government also said it will increase the number of RT-PCR test to 27,000 a day in the national capital and MBBS students and interns will be engaged to tackle the COVID-19 situation.

The sudden spike in cases in the national capital comes amid the festive season and rising pollution level.

While Durga Puja celebrations ended on October 25, Diwali was on Saturday and Chhath on November 20-21.

The National Centre for Disease Control in a report drafted recently had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.

According to the bulletin by the government on Friday, out of the total 17,083 beds in COVID hospitals, 7592 were vacant.

The number of tests done per million as on Friday was over 3 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 57 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi COVID cases COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp