Registration of construction workers now via doorstep delivery scheme: Delhi dy CM Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the registration of construction workers for availing benefits under various Delhi government schemes will now be done through the doorstep delivery programme.

Sisodia who recently took charge of the labour department said that workers in the city can now give a call on a number provided by the government and an executive will reach the location of the caller's choice to complete the registration process.

The focus on registration of construction workers is important because the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, which is the nodal body to provide benefits, only recognizes workers which are registered with it.

"The workers can now just dial the number 1076, and say that they are a construction worker in Delhi, and want to get registered for Delhi government's schemes. A government executive will go to the worker’s home at a suitable time, and the documents will be uploaded there," said Deputy CM Sisodia.

According to government officials, this step will also prove beneficial in weeding out middlemen who used to take advantage of the poor construction by illegally charging money in the name of filling up forms and helping in the registration process.

Sisodia himself pointed out this problem during surprise visits at labour offices since taking charge of the department. To avail the doorstep registration facility the worker has to pay Rs 25 and a service charge of Rs 50.