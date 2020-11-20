STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Tablighi Jamaat case: 44 pleas by Delhi police against order discharging foreigners dismissed

The punishment for the offences for which they have been charged ranges from six months to eight years of imprisonment.

Published: 20th November 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Tablighi Jamaat members arrives at Old Delhi Railway station

Tablighi Jamaat members arrives at Old Delhi Railway station. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A court on Thursday dismissed 44 pleas filed by the Delhi Police challenging the order of a magistrate’s court by which the foreigners were discharged for attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation here by allegedly violating visa norms, malignantly spreading infection of disease dangerous to life and disobeying quarantine rules.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said the revision petitions were devoid of merits. The magistrate court had on August 24 framed charges against 36 foreigners under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (disobeying regulation) of Epidemic Act, 1897. 

The charges were also framed under section 51 (obstruction) Disaster Management Act, 2005. However, they were discharged for the offences under section 14 (1) (b) (violation of visa norms) of Foreigners Act, sections 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) of IPC. 

The punishment for the offences for which they have been charged ranges from six months to eight years of imprisonment. The police had filed revision petitions seeking framing of charges against the 36 foreigners for the offences for which they were discharged. 

The police had also filed revision petitions against the order of the magistrate court by which eight foreign nationals from six countries were discharged of all charges under which they were charge sheeted in the absence of any record or any credible material against them. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tablighi Jamaat Delhi Police Tablighi jamaat discharged COVID19
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp