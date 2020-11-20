West Delhi couple nabbed for stealing foreign currency

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police arrested a 26-year-old social media influencer and her boyfriend for allegedly snatching foreign currency worth Rs 2.4 lakh from a man at Panchsheel Park. The couple allegedly used the money to book a trip to Goa, stay in five-star hotels and play poker in casinos. The accused have been identified as Amrita Sethi and Akshit Jham, residents of West Delhi.

"On 5th November, a complaint was received at Hauz Khas Police Station wherein the complainant Manoj Sood stated that he works at a Forex company and was instructed by his boss Manish Jain to go and give 3,300 US Dollars to a client and take Rs 2,45,340 in exchange," said an official.

When Sood arrived at the address, he was stopped by the duo, who asked him to give them the money. The complainant refused following which the couple snatched the bag and fled in a Maruti Swift, said the police.

"Upon investigation of CCTV footage, the registration number of the vehicle was traced. The vehicle was found registered to one Ravinder Nath Rakheja and upon questioning him it was revealed that his son Kushaal and his friends Akshit and Amrita had borrowed the car," added the officials.

The accused persons were identified and as per the technical surveillance, they were traced down to Goa. Police there assisted in tracing the accused persons and apprehended the accused. A team was immediately despatched to Goa and the accused were produced in a Goa court and a three-day transit remand was obtained.