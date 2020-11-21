STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari warns of legal action against AAP leaders levelling graft allegations

Tiwari, who represents northeast Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, blamed AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for dishing out "lies" through his party MLA.

Published: 21st November 2020 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo |PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday warned of legal action against AAP leaders, a day after the ruling party in Delhi levelled allegations of corruption against him in the purchase of e-carts for the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

At a press conference on Friday, senior AAP leader and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that Tiwari and former East Delhi MP Mahesh Girri bought 200 e-carts at three times higher price through their MPLAD funds two years ago for EDMC.

Tiwari, who represents northeast Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, blamed AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for dishing out "lies" through his party MLA.

"Kejriwal was anguished that I exposed him over the ban on Chhath. So he is using his MLA to spread lies. They should either prove the charge or be prepared to face legal action," Tiwari said.

Bhardwaj had challenged Tiwari and Girri to disclose why did he bought the  vehicles at a higher price and asked who was financially benefited from this transaction.

"Both of them bought these vehicles from their MPLAD funds. These vehicles have not been used for the past two years. We all know that such e-carts come within Rs 60,000-70,000 but they bought at Rs 2.25 lakh each," he had claimed.

Supporting Tiwari, former Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha president Manish Singh said the Purvanchalis were ready to buy 10 fully fitted e-carts (used for garbage collection) at the rate of Rs 60,000 if Bhardwaj arranged it as per his claim.

Another party leader and EDMC councilor Pramod Gupta said Arvind Kejriwal should buy 200 heavy duty e-carts at the rate of Rs 60,000 and dedicate them to the people of Delhi or he will take the initiative of taking legal action against the "lies" of his MLA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manoj Tiwari BJP AAP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp