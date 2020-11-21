BJP MP Manoj Tiwari warns of legal action against AAP leaders levelling graft allegations

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday warned of legal action against AAP leaders, a day after the ruling party in Delhi levelled allegations of corruption against him in the purchase of e-carts for the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

At a press conference on Friday, senior AAP leader and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that Tiwari and former East Delhi MP Mahesh Girri bought 200 e-carts at three times higher price through their MPLAD funds two years ago for EDMC.

Tiwari, who represents northeast Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, blamed AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for dishing out "lies" through his party MLA.

"Kejriwal was anguished that I exposed him over the ban on Chhath. So he is using his MLA to spread lies. They should either prove the charge or be prepared to face legal action," Tiwari said.

Bhardwaj had challenged Tiwari and Girri to disclose why did he bought the vehicles at a higher price and asked who was financially benefited from this transaction.

"Both of them bought these vehicles from their MPLAD funds. These vehicles have not been used for the past two years. We all know that such e-carts come within Rs 60,000-70,000 but they bought at Rs 2.25 lakh each," he had claimed.

Supporting Tiwari, former Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha president Manish Singh said the Purvanchalis were ready to buy 10 fully fitted e-carts (used for garbage collection) at the rate of Rs 60,000 if Bhardwaj arranged it as per his claim.

Another party leader and EDMC councilor Pramod Gupta said Arvind Kejriwal should buy 200 heavy duty e-carts at the rate of Rs 60,000 and dedicate them to the people of Delhi or he will take the initiative of taking legal action against the "lies" of his MLA.