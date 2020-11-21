STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi High Court rejects petition against demolition of temple

The temple has been in the eye of the storm for long. It was declared “illegal” and the order for its removal was passed in 2015.

Published: 21st November 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea against demolition order of a Hanuman temple on the Chandni Chowk main road, which is being pedestrianised and redeveloped by the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC).

“Aggrieved” by the order of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) dated October 31, which proposed the demolition, the application was moved by advocate Rushab Aggarwal on behalf of Manokamna Siddh Shri Hanuman Seva Samiti, an association entrusted with the upkeep of the temple. The temple has not been demolished yet.

“The prayer made in the application for intervention is declined. The application is dismissed,” a bench of justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad noted in the order. The temple has been in the eye of the storm for long. It was declared “illegal” and the order for its removal was passed in 2015.

However, the Religious Committee headed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor recommended that the temple ought to continue at the site, but the high court had rejected the committee’s report too. In November 2019, the court had directed the Delhi government to ensure removal of the religious structure located on the right of way, proving an impediment in the court-monitored beautification project of the historic market.

The court asked additional chief secretary (home) Satya Gopal to ensure removal of the illegal structure within a “definite frame”. The government filed an appeal before the top court against the order.
The apex court noted the primary responsibility to clear the illegal occupants is on the municipal corporation and the government should assist it in the exercise. The matter was disposed of when the government submitted that it would move a suitable application before the high court for further directions.      

“Once such a liberty was granted to the government of national capital territory of Delhi (GNCTD), and so far, GNCTD has not approached this court for any relief, we see no reason to entertain that application for intervention which is nothing but an attempt to reagitate the same issue that has been considered and rejected by an earlier order dated November 14, 2019,” said the HC bench.

High court seeks CBI stand on Maneka’s plea against order for probe in graft case against her
The Delhi HC on Friday sought the CBI response on BJP MP Maneka Gandhi’s plea challenging a trial court order rejecting its closure report in a graft case against her and two others. Justice Yogesh Khanna, while issuing notice, also put on hold the special court’s February 4 order to the extent it directs the agency to place the material it has before the sanctioning authority for her prosecution. According to the graft case lodged in 2006, they had allegedly sanctioned `50 lakh as grant to a trust in a fraudulent manner. The CBI told the HC during the hearing that the special court has three courses of action — accept it, reject it and order further probe or direct placing material before the sanctioning authority for sanction.

Uttarakhand govt to provide security to Nitish Katara’s mother in Dehradun: Centre to HC    
The Delhi High Court was informed by the Centre on Friday that it has requested Uttarakhand government to provide adequate security to Nilam Katara, mother of murdered business executive Nitish Katara, and fears for her life as she will be soon shifting to Dehradun. The central government said the MHA has also asked Delhi Police, which has been providing security to Nilam here, to give her protected accommodation whenever she visits the national capital for pursuing pending legal matters in courts here or for medical reasons. Justice Vibhu Bakhru asked the Centre to evaluate the threat perception to Nilam and file an affidavit and listed the matter for further hearing on January 14 next year.
 

Comments

