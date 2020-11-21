STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

No more lockdowns, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tells market unions

Arvind Kejriwal also urges the market associations to distribute free masks and keep hand sanitizers for the public

Published: 21st November 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a meeting with various market associations in Delhi and asked them to distribute masks free of cost to the public. Also, making his stand clear, the CM said that no shopkeeper should be afraid of any rumors about lockdown. 

In a bid to allay the fear over the new regulation regarding the mask fine, Kejriwal said that shopkeepers should keep spare face covers to avoid the Rs 2,000 penalty.  Meanwhile, the Delhi government has begun its door-to-door survey to identify people having symptoms similar to the deadly disease on Friday. 

The survey will be completed within five days and will cover over 57 lakh people in containment zones, dense areas and identified clusters of virus transmission, officials said. Currently, there are more than 4,500 containment zones.

“The survey will pick up the  pace from Saturday,” said the West Delhi District Magistrate Neha Bansal. 
“The survey has started and we have appointed a nodal officer to coordinate. The idea is to make sure that all symptomatic people are tested,” a health department official said. 

Around 9,500 surveillance teams have been constituted and deployed for conducting a door-to-door survey. Each team has a target to survey 50 households every day. “Each team consists of three member — a teacher, a civil defense volunteer and an ASHA worker or Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM). They will check the temperature using a thermal gun and oxygen levels using an oximeter of everyone in a household and also get answers of a questionnaire,” the official. 

The South West district has about 10 lakh people living in high-risk areas and the East district has about 9.6 lakh people, while North East district has only 80,000 people in high-risk areas. CM also tweeted about the help he received from different quarters. “Just spoke to Sh D B Swami ji of Akshardham temple. They have agreed to combine efforts with Delhi govt by mobilising their volunteers to help distribute masks at public places. Extremely grateful for their support,” CM Kejriwal tweeted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi market unions
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp