No more lockdowns, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tells market unions

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a meeting with various market associations in Delhi and asked them to distribute masks free of cost to the public. Also, making his stand clear, the CM said that no shopkeeper should be afraid of any rumors about lockdown.

In a bid to allay the fear over the new regulation regarding the mask fine, Kejriwal said that shopkeepers should keep spare face covers to avoid the Rs 2,000 penalty. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has begun its door-to-door survey to identify people having symptoms similar to the deadly disease on Friday.

The survey will be completed within five days and will cover over 57 lakh people in containment zones, dense areas and identified clusters of virus transmission, officials said. Currently, there are more than 4,500 containment zones.

“The survey will pick up the pace from Saturday,” said the West Delhi District Magistrate Neha Bansal.

“The survey has started and we have appointed a nodal officer to coordinate. The idea is to make sure that all symptomatic people are tested,” a health department official said.

Around 9,500 surveillance teams have been constituted and deployed for conducting a door-to-door survey. Each team has a target to survey 50 households every day. “Each team consists of three member — a teacher, a civil defense volunteer and an ASHA worker or Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM). They will check the temperature using a thermal gun and oxygen levels using an oximeter of everyone in a household and also get answers of a questionnaire,” the official.

The South West district has about 10 lakh people living in high-risk areas and the East district has about 9.6 lakh people, while North East district has only 80,000 people in high-risk areas. CM also tweeted about the help he received from different quarters. “Just spoke to Sh D B Swami ji of Akshardham temple. They have agreed to combine efforts with Delhi govt by mobilising their volunteers to help distribute masks at public places. Extremely grateful for their support,” CM Kejriwal tweeted.