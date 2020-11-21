STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PWD special secretary issues notice to staff  for ‘careless attitude’ in replying to Delhi Assembly

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal arrive for the attending special delhi assembly session. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking into account the ‘callous and careless attitude’ of its staff in replying to the questions related to communications and other matters asked by Parliament and Delhi Assembly, the Public Welfare Department (PWD) special secretary has issued a notice to the office of engineer-in-chief to sensitise its officers and not cause any further embarrassment to the department.

“It has been observed that the replies and other materials of questions/assurances and other important communications related to Parliament/assembly are not made available on time to questioned branch of PWD by the office of engineer-in-chief despite regular reminders and verbal requests from secretary. Such callous and careless approach may put department to embarrassment,” read a letter undersigned by the Gaurav Singh Rajawat, special secretary, PWD. 

It further said, “Needless to mention here that the replies to Parliament/assembly questions and other parliamentary business needs to be done in a time bound and efficient manner. The Parliament/assembly work must be attended to on an over-riding priority and all such work processed/disposed in the prescribed time frame. 

The special secretary also has asked the PWD to take action at level of engineer-in-chief (E-in-C) level. “All the subordinates/ attaches offices under the control of E-in-C, may be sensitised about the importance of keeping the deadline for preparing the replies to parliament/assembly questions,” said Rajawat in the letter. He has also asked the PWD to appoint one nodal officer of rank of the director to monitor the disposal of matters and furnish replies to the secretariat within stipulated time.

“E-in-C is requested to issue necessary instructions to the offices under his administrative control and ensure that the instructions regarding replies to Parliament questions are strictly complied to. It is again reiterated that such matters should be handled with utmost care and promptness. Failure to observe the deadlines in submission of replies will be viewed seriously and responsibility will be fixed against erring officials/officers,” said the secretary. 

