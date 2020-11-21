STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Riots-hit students of northeast Delhi get extra time to submit original documents for admission

Officials say 3-month window given as college students might face difficulties to locate their papers after violence

Published: 21st November 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Over 50 people had died and more than 200 were injured in the northeast Delhi riots in February

Over 50 people had died and more than 200 were injured in the northeast Delhi riots in February | Express file

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The higher education department of the AAP government has directed state-run universities, colleges and other educational institutions to allow a three-month window to students from the riots-hit neighborhood of northeast Delhi for submitting original documents such as mark sheets and certificates for admission.

The department issued the directives to vice-chancellors of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Delhi University as the admission process has begun. Officials, aware of the decision, said “relaxation” for submission of original documents had been granted because students might face difficulties to locate their “documents” after the riots. “In the absence of original documents and their verification, admission may not be possible.

Anticipating the potential risk, the department has taken a decision and issued circular asking colleges and institutions to give three months for submission of mark sheets and other certificates. It takes weeks to get duplicate copies of the documents lost so with the extension of the deadline, students will have ample time to complete the admission process,” said an official at the education department.

The communal riots erupted after a series of pro and anti-CAA in northeast Delhi in February in which over 50 people had died and more than 200 were injured, besides widespread damage to property including houses, shops, schools and vehicles.

The worst-hit areas were Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas Gokalpuri, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Bhajanpura.
According to the circular, a student — seeking time for providing documents for verification — may be asked to tender an undertaking declaring that original documents will be submitted within three months failing which the admission may be cancelled.

“There are chances that many students have lost their mark sheets and certificates in the riots, and they may not be allowed admissions on non-availability of original documents. The process for issuance of duplicate mark sheet/certificate is cumbersome and time taking. Also, many don’t have resources to get into this as they are busy rebuilding their lives.

It’s necessary to provide timely help to the students affected in the riots,” says the circular signed by deputy director (higher education) Narinder Passi. The provisional admission may be given based on the 
mark sheet or the certificate available in Digi-Locker, the circular adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP government northeast Delhi northeast Delhi riot Delhi riot
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp