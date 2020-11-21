Riots-hit students of northeast Delhi get extra time to submit original documents for admission

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The higher education department of the AAP government has directed state-run universities, colleges and other educational institutions to allow a three-month window to students from the riots-hit neighborhood of northeast Delhi for submitting original documents such as mark sheets and certificates for admission.

The department issued the directives to vice-chancellors of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Delhi University as the admission process has begun. Officials, aware of the decision, said “relaxation” for submission of original documents had been granted because students might face difficulties to locate their “documents” after the riots. “In the absence of original documents and their verification, admission may not be possible.

Anticipating the potential risk, the department has taken a decision and issued circular asking colleges and institutions to give three months for submission of mark sheets and other certificates. It takes weeks to get duplicate copies of the documents lost so with the extension of the deadline, students will have ample time to complete the admission process,” said an official at the education department.

The communal riots erupted after a series of pro and anti-CAA in northeast Delhi in February in which over 50 people had died and more than 200 were injured, besides widespread damage to property including houses, shops, schools and vehicles.

The worst-hit areas were Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas Gokalpuri, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Bhajanpura.

According to the circular, a student — seeking time for providing documents for verification — may be asked to tender an undertaking declaring that original documents will be submitted within three months failing which the admission may be cancelled.

“There are chances that many students have lost their mark sheets and certificates in the riots, and they may not be allowed admissions on non-availability of original documents. The process for issuance of duplicate mark sheet/certificate is cumbersome and time taking. Also, many don’t have resources to get into this as they are busy rebuilding their lives.

It’s necessary to provide timely help to the students affected in the riots,” says the circular signed by deputy director (higher education) Narinder Passi. The provisional admission may be given based on the

mark sheet or the certificate available in Digi-Locker, the circular adds.